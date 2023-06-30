WWE SmackDown Preview 6/30: Roman Reigns Returns, Two Title Matches & More

The final "WWE SmackDown" before tomorrow's Money in the Bank premium live event takes place today at the O2 in London, England. The show will be broadcast live and in primetime for fans across the pond for the first time. The episode will air on tape delay for fans in the United States at 8 pm EST on FOX.

Reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to return to the blue brand. "The Tribal Chief" will appear ahead of his and Solo Sikoa's clash with Jimmy and Jey Uso in a "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match tomorrow. Also, Grayson Waller will speak with 2023 men's Money in the Bank participant Logan Paul on his "The Grayson Waller Effect" talk show. Paul joins Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Butch, and Santos Escobar in the men's briefcase bout this weekend.

Two title matches are also penciled in for the blue brand show, including Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. The former "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions earned the right to challenge for the gold two weeks ago by emerging victorious from a gauntlet match to determine the next challengers for belts

Additionally, Charlotte Flair will challenge Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship. The pair renewed their rivalry earlier this month when "The Queen" appeared for the first time since WrestleMania 39 and made it clear that she wanted a shot at the title.