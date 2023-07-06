Why Booker T Thinks We're Seeing The Best Finn Balor In WWE Right Now

Finn Balor is gearing up to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend at Money In The Bank, and his work in the match's build-up has left Booker T impressed.

"We see Finn Balor totally different than before," he said on "The Hall Of Fame" podcast. "I love 'The Demon,' but 'The Demon' don't compare to this Finn Balor, he really don't ... Finn Balor is doing some of his best work right now."

Booker T pointed out that Balor would likely sell a lot of merchandise using his Demon persona, but when it comes to creating matches that mean something that he can look back on, that's what he is doing now. Balor recently defeated "WWE NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes which was a breakout moment for Balor's aggressiveness as far as Booker T is concerned.

"I was like, 'Oh man, I like this Finn Balor, this dude right here, this is the guy.' The thing is, we know Finn Balor can fly. We know he can do all of the moves he can do the flips, he can do the dives and all of that," Booker T said. "But this guy here that we're seeing is the Finn Balor that's going to work main event level perhaps from this part of his career on."

Now Balor has the chance to become a World Champion again for the first time since being the inaugural Universal Champion, which he defeated Rollins to win. Getting revenge for that match where he got injured has been at the heart of this storyline, which has driven the new edge in The Judgment Day leader.

