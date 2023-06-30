Tommy Dreamer Breaks Down WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Men's Ladder Match Picks

With Money in the Bank on tap for tomorrow, there's no shortage of people making their winner picks for the men's and women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. Per the betting odds, LA Knight is the favorite to secure the men's briefcase with Logan Paul not far behind. While there will be five other competitors in tomorrow's marquee match for the gents, those two names are the true frontrunners to win in ECW legend Tommy Dreamer's book.

During the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer provided more insight, coming from a business standpoint with his thought process. "I would say it's a tie for me in the sense of LA Knight or Logan Paul ... Think about a Logan Paul-Brock Lesnar match for a world title, [or] then somebody has to cash it in on Seth Rollins," Dreamer pondered. "Think about Logan Paul — even though they already have done it in Saudi — Roman Reigns, or cashing in on Roman Reigns."

"LA Knight has this uniqueness about him that has just caught on. How do you not add to it and give him that? Because at any time, he can cash in and become WWE Champion," Dreamer continued. "I think an LA Knight cashing in on a Seth Rollins or if somebody beats Seth Rollins and then LA Knight wins, it is going to be something, because he's got an attitude. He's got fans following him, and he could go in the ring. So those are my two favorites to win it."

While Knight and Paul are his top two, Dreamer labeled Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura as his dark horses to keep an eye on, as he feels both could elevate themselves to the next level by capturing the briefcase.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.