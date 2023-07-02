Becky Lynch Says She Exchanged 'The Best Last Words' With WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes

The late great Dusty Rhodes had a significant impact on more than a few WWE Superstars. He played a crucial role in the early days of "NXT," as he mentored and trained several young stars who later became some of the biggest names in the industry. One such talent was Becky Lynch, who was regarded as one of "Dusty's kids." Recently, talking on "After The Bell," Lynch shared her last conversation with "The American Dream."

Lynch revealed that her final interaction with Dusty took place backstage at "NXT." "I remember actually, I have the best last words as well from Dusty," she began. "Like, I was following him around, and I get really enthusiastic, and I'd be like 'I've got this idea and that idea', and he turned around to me and goes 'Shut up, Becky'. I was like 'Alright,'" she added with laughter. "That was his last words, and I think that's perfect. I think that's like the best last words I could possibly want from Dusty Rhodes."

In 2019, WWE dropped a Becky Lynch special titled" WWE 24: The Man," which covered the meteoric rise of Lynch and her journey to WrestleMania 35. In the special, Lynch detailed how vital Rhodes was to her development. The former "NXT" standout noted that Dusty Rhodes enjoyed working with her because of her quirks and that he saw something in her that no one else did.

