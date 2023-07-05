Why Bully Ray Doesn't Want To See Eddie Kingston Win A Title In AEW
Eddie Kingston recently returned to AEW TV and quickly inserted himself into the ongoing war between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club. As one of the most popular acts in the company, Kingston could also be an ideal candidate to defeat either MJF for the AEW World Championship or another heel champion, Luchasaurus, for the TNT Championship. However, Bully Ray is against the idea of Kingston ever holding a title in AEW, arguing that the New York native is one of those wrestlers who "does not need a title" to remain relevant.
"I never want to see Eddie Kingston win a championship," Ray said on "Busted Open." "I want to see him involved in deep-rooted, personal, storylines. Yeah, maybe one day you want to pay something off and give him a little run at a championship, but what Eddie Kingston really needs – other than a story – is a heel that can breathe down his neck."
Candidates To Feud With Kingston
Ray named two specific heels that would fit the abovementioned criteria: Christian Cage and Samoa Joe. If he had to pick between the two, Ray would "give the edge" to Joe due to the Ring of Honor World Television Champion's ability to "talk the talk and walk and walk." As for Christian, Ray is unsure if the veteran is able to deliver in the ring anymore.
"Even if he can go, he's not the intimidating presence that Joe is," Ray said of Christian.
While Ray is hopeful for a Kingston versus Joe rivalry, AEW is seemingly going ahead with a program between longtime friends Jon Moxley and Kingston, as evidenced by a segment on "Dynamite" earlier this week where Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, was seen yelling at her husband, urging him to fix his issues with Kingston. Reflecting on the segment, Ray's podcast host Tommy Dreamer praised Paquette's performance.
"I thought the star of the entire segment was Renee," Dreamer stressed. "Everyone knows Jon Moxley is married to Renee, but on television, they had never done anything together like that."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.