Why Bully Ray Doesn't Want To See Eddie Kingston Win A Title In AEW

Ray named two specific heels that would fit the abovementioned criteria: Christian Cage and Samoa Joe. If he had to pick between the two, Ray would "give the edge" to Joe due to the Ring of Honor World Television Champion's ability to "talk the talk and walk and walk." As for Christian, Ray is unsure if the veteran is able to deliver in the ring anymore.

"Even if he can go, he's not the intimidating presence that Joe is," Ray said of Christian.

While Ray is hopeful for a Kingston versus Joe rivalry, AEW is seemingly going ahead with a program between longtime friends Jon Moxley and Kingston, as evidenced by a segment on "Dynamite" earlier this week where Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, was seen yelling at her husband, urging him to fix his issues with Kingston. Reflecting on the segment, Ray's podcast host Tommy Dreamer praised Paquette's performance.

"I thought the star of the entire segment was Renee," Dreamer stressed. "Everyone knows Jon Moxley is married to Renee, but on television, they had never done anything together like that."

