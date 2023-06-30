Wrestling World Reacts To Death Of Darren 'Droz' Drozdov
The family of Darren "Droz" Drozdov announced this morning that he has passed away from natural causes at the age of 54. The former NFL player and WWE Superstar tragically broke two vertebrae in his neck during a match in 1999, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.
Despite the tragedy that claimed his wrestling career and his ability to move his upper body, Drozdov maintained an upbeat demeanor and lived his life as fully as he could during his remaining 24 years. That is something that his friends, family, and colleagues will always remember. And following the announcement of his passing, many of them took to social media to share their memories and condolences.
During his wrestling career, Drozdov spent a brief period of time in Extreme Championship Wrestling. That's where he first crossed paths with The Blue Meanie and Lance Storm. "Da Blue Guy" shared that Drozdov was a "sweetheart of a man... All good memories! Shared lots of laughs." And while Storm wasn't close to Droz, he appreciated that his colleague "was a fun guy to be around who always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude."
Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Darren Drozdov aka Droz. Sweetheart of a man. Was fortunate to get know him in ECW and then WWE. All good memories! Shared lots of laughs. Rest In Peace Droz. My thoughts and heart go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/13nexou1Kh
#RIP Darren Drozdov I didn't know him well, but he was a fun guy to be around who always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude. He will be missed and remembered fondly.
Remembering Droz
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also shared locker rooms with Drozdov during the Attitude Era. "The People's Champion" revealed that they bonded over fishing and football. While Rock never made it to the NFL, Droz played for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Denver Broncos, the last of which also shared a post in his memory.
Man I'm so sorry to hear one of our ring brothers has passed away.
Darren Drozdov aka Droz.
We wrestled on a lot of cards together. Such an awesome dude. Great personality and great wrestling talent. We always talked about football and fishing. Sending love, strength, mana and...
We're saddened by the passing of Darren Drozdov, who played for the Broncos from 1993-94 before becoming a @WWE wrestler.
"Droz" embodied the spirit of perseverance & determination through adversity, and our hearts go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/9clWCZxRdt
The Pro Wrestling World Mourns
And to commemorate how entertaining Drozdov was during his career, many fans of his work like Matt Cardona and "Out of Character" host Ryan Satin shared the clip from "Beyond The Mat" featuring Droz's first meeting with Vince McMahon and the introduction of "Puke" to the WWE Universe.
RIP DROZ!He's gonna PUKE!!! https://t.co/KNSG8O55LY
#RIPDrozHere's the infamous scene from "Beyond the Mat" where Vince McMahon pitched the character of Puke to Droz, since he could throw up on command. pic.twitter.com/Wbp1h53nAK
We here at Wrestling Inc. send our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Darren Drozdov.
Rest in Peace Darren Drosdov. I was privileged to work him once, on Shotgun Saturday Night, and he was a true gentleman, allowing me to pitch ideas at a time that others might not have. Thank you Droz.
We are truly saddened to hear of the passing of Darren Drozdov, who we were honored to work with during our second season.Despite enduring a tragic, life-altering injury, his passion for life, enthusiasm and strength will always be a source of inspiration to us.RIP Droz🙏 pic.twitter.com/MIeWDoFLjk
Very sad news about Darren Drozdov. He endured so much and always seemed to have a smile on his face no matter what. My heart goes out to his family and friends during this difficult time. 😔 https://t.co/IpPt5rE6Eh
