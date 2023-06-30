Wrestling World Reacts To Death Of Darren 'Droz' Drozdov

The family of Darren "Droz" Drozdov announced this morning that he has passed away from natural causes at the age of 54. The former NFL player and WWE Superstar tragically broke two vertebrae in his neck during a match in 1999, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

Despite the tragedy that claimed his wrestling career and his ability to move his upper body, Drozdov maintained an upbeat demeanor and lived his life as fully as he could during his remaining 24 years. That is something that his friends, family, and colleagues will always remember. And following the announcement of his passing, many of them took to social media to share their memories and condolences.

During his wrestling career, Drozdov spent a brief period of time in Extreme Championship Wrestling. That's where he first crossed paths with The Blue Meanie and Lance Storm. "Da Blue Guy" shared that Drozdov was a "sweetheart of a man... All good memories! Shared lots of laughs." And while Storm wasn't close to Droz, he appreciated that his colleague "was a fun guy to be around who always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude."

Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Darren Drozdov aka Droz. Sweetheart of a man. Was fortunate to get know him in ECW and then WWE. All good memories! Shared lots of laughs. Rest In Peace Droz. My thoughts and heart go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/13nexou1Kh — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 30, 2023