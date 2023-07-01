Damian Priest Wins Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Since its adoption as an annual premium live event in 2010, Money in the Bank has matured into one of the premier shows on the WWE calendar, becoming — in the eyes of some — worthy of mention alongside WWE's traditional "big four" events. Capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase can lead to new heights for one's career, although notably, it has sometimes felt like a curse for some recent winners. Either way, fans came into Saturday ready to see who climbed the ladder to victory this year.

Seven men took part in the 2023 men's Money in the Bank ladder match, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, The Brawling Brutes' Butch, the LWO's Santos Escobar, LA Knight, and Logan Paul. Of the field, Knight headed into the show as the clear crowd favorite, with Paul and Priest also generally favored as the other two realistic options to win. In the end, it was Priest who emerged victorious, slamming Knight off the ladder and then claiming the briefcase.

There will undoubtedly be many people upset that the hugely popular Knight didn't win, but it's easy to argue that he doesn't need the briefcase, and will likely organically receive a world title shot sooner or later. As mentioned, being Mr. Money in the Bank hasn't been a blessing for wrestler who's held it either. In a few months, fans may see that Knight dodged a bullet. In the meantime, Priest looks to ascend the card.