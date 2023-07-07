Booker T Calls Former WWE Tag Partner A 'Main Event Guy'

Booker T captured tag team gold with five different partners — his brother, Stevie Ray, Goldust, Rob Van Dam, Test, and Scott Steiner — over the course of his illustrious career. On a recent episode of his "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker got a tad emotional remembering the late Test, with whom he shared multiple title reigns. Recalling his times tagging with Test, Booker admits to having blacked out most of their in-ring run due to reasons out of his control, implying that he was more concerned about Test's well-documented issues with substance abuse than their chemistry as a tag team.

"Great times, man," Booker began. "Test was a great dude. He was a great dude. He just caught up, but those were some great times, man. I just remember how cool Test and I were, more than anything else. And for us to have created a bond — I didn't know Test until I got to WWE, and we became friends and whatnot," explained Booker.

The close bond was also rooted in the fact that Test was Booker's first full-time tag team partner after the latter arrived in WWE as part of The Alliance, and more importantly, Booker's first partner since his days in Harlem Heat, making the pairing all the more special to him. "We became so freakin tight," Booker stressed. "The matches — you know I don't remember a whole lot about the matches or anything like that just because Test was going through a whole lot at that time. And I was really thinking about Test's wellbeing, I think, more than anything that he could have been doing in the ring."

In conclusion, Booker acknowledged that Test was a "main event guy" even if the late Canadian wrestler never ascended to those heights during his eight-year WWE stint.