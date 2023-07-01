Damian Priest And IYO SKY Downplay Internal Strife In Their Respective WWE Factions

Following the ladies' example, "The Archer of Infamy" shared similar comments about his tension with Finn Balor. During the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match, Damian Priest came to ringside with his newly won briefcase. However, rather than put Seth Rollins on notice, he seemed to have distracted his Judgment Day brethren instead and cost Balor the match. But again, there's apparently no ill will in this group either.

"Sometimes there's misunderstandings," he said. "To be fair, we've had a few lately. But as far as the Judgment Day is concerned, Finn Balor and I are concerned, we're brothers. Everything is good. I think he wasn't sure if I was there to cash in on him, which wasn't the goal. It wasn't an idea of mine. I did not want to do that. If anything, I wanted Seth to feel the pressure of me possibly cashing in. And I wanted Finn to win the title. Unfortunately, it didn't happen that way, but I can't control that. Finn had the match won. He just didn't win. There's nothing I can do about it," explained Priest.

Unlike Bayley, who could comment on her feelings at the press conference (with the handcuff still around her wrist), we're unaware of how "The Prince" really feels after failing to exorcise his personal demon known as Seth Freakin Rollins. But there's a good chance that we'll hear his thoughts in a few days when "WWE Raw" hits the airwaves on Monday.