Cody Rhodes Says London Deserves To Host WrestleMania, Wonders What John Cena Knows

In the midst of the Money in the Bank premium live event John Cena made a surprise appearance to verbally spar with Grayson Waller and to tease a possible future WrestleMania in London. The possibility raised many eyebrows, and it was naturally the first question asked at the post-show press conference. The recipient of that question was none other than the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

"I mean John is dead on, in the sense that, name a place that deserves it more. Listen, there's so many potential markets; I still sometimes like try to put on my business hat, and you look at all these different places," he said adding, "not saying things might have been fabricated, but back in the day, you'd hear about people making bids on shows. I don't know if there were any bids on shows. Whereas today, it's really happening. If you look at these econ impact reports, like for WrestleMania 39, my gosh."

WWE's been expanding its international presence of late, including the past three consecutive premium live events being held overseas. May's Backlash and Night of Champions events were held in Puerto Rico and Saudi Arabia respectively. Today's Money in the Bank was held in London to cap off the three consecutive event stint. Although the United Kingdom was home to last year's stadium show, Clash at the Castle, a WrestleMania in London would mark a first in many respects for WWE.

"London for WrestleMania would be amazing. It really, really, really would. It would be a very special thing. There's a lot of good places, but that would be special. I don't know if John knew something I didn't know about," he said. Rhodes added that he thought Cena "was about to say it's happening ... He's the man, so John can say what he wants. Again though, he might know something we all don't know so I hope that does happen for London. That would be very special and I'd be all about it."