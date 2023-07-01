Triple H Provides Update On NXT Europe, Says WWE-UFC Merger Changed Timeline

Last year, WWE's "NXT UK" brand came to an end, just shy of having existed for four years. In its stead, fans were told to expect a new "NXT Europe," which would be coming to fruition in 2023. At the post-Money in the Bank press conference, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque was asked for an update on the brand, and more specifically, if a delay had happened due to the ongoing WWE-UFC merger.

"It's just slowed down the process I think ... At some point, end of the year, last year, whatever it is, we said in '23 it would happen. Not having a crystal ball to see where everything was headed in that moment in time, obviously this transition with this merger with UFC with Endeavor and TKO, it's changed the timeframe. But I think the intent is still the same," Levesque said. He added, "I mentioned under the premise of WrestleMania and premium live events going global, we're a global company. We're looking to be everywhere. And I think ... there are a lot of amazing talents here, internationally. And we'd love to explore that and give them opportunities to shine on the biggest stage possible and see what we can do with that. It's just going to take a little bit of time."

The answer from Levesque made allusion to comments he had made earlier in the conference about a possible WrestleMania in London, and further speculation on any kind of premium live event coming back to the United Kingdom within the next year. His comments about WWE being a "global company" also line up with comments from WWE CEO Nick Khan. Khan mentioned recently that talks are already underway to hold some PLEs overseas in 2024. This would follow up on the successful three-PLE run WWE just had in Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, and finally London.