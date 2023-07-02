Seth Rollins Comments On Possibility Of Damien Priest Cashing In WWE MITB Briefcase

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Money in the Bank, but not without the first of what could be many run-ins with Damien Priest. During Rollins' match with Finn Balor, Priest momentarily distracted Rollins and possibly Balor as well. At the post-Money in the Bank press conference, Rollins was asked about the looming threat of Priest and his briefcase.

"I've done it. I've done it on the grandest stage in the biggest way, so I understand. I knew the moment Damien Priest won the ladder match tonight that he was going to stick his nose in our business tonight. And he did. Fortunately, I was prepared for it, for the most part. Didn't seem like Finn was, though, very interesting in that regard," Rollins said. "That contract changes people's lives. It changed mine. I wouldn't be sitting here holding this title, talking to you fine folks, doing the show if it wasn't for that cash-in. Damien Priest has an opportunity to change his life, I just hope he doesn't do it at my expense."

Rollins, famously, is the only man to have cashed in a Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE WrestleMania. During the main event of WrestleMania 31, he interrupted the main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, picking up the win to earn his first WWE Championship.

While Rollins may have to keep his eyes out for Priest, it seems that Balor may also have to be wary of his Judgement Day stablemate. During the World Heavyweight Championship match, it seemed as though Priest wanted to attack him. Priest asserted in the press conference that he had no desire to attack his teammate, stating that there was no tension in Judgement Day.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.