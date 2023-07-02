Bayley Comments On IYO SKY Winning WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match

At Saturday's WWE premium live event, Money in the Bank, there was a little snafu with the announcing during the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. When Damage CTRL member Bayley came out, WWE announcer Samatha Irvine accidentally said that she was part of the Judgment Day stable.

Earlier on Sunday, Bayley tweeted the below photo of both IYO SKY and Damian Priest with the caption, "I'm so happy for both of my teammates." SKY was the women's Money in the Bank ladder match winner, while Priest won the men's match.

I'm so happy for both of my teammates https://t.co/ISpH1wxWR7 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 2, 2023

It's worth mentioning, that Irvine found the humor in the tweet and retweeted it to her followers. As seen below, she also joked about her mistake that night.

# of times I was meant to announce "representing The Judgement Day" this week: 19 # of times I announced it: 20 # of times I was meant to announce "representing Damage CTRL" this week: 2 # of times I announced it: 1 😂 https://t.co/LTttKCAjCn pic.twitter.com/1u4wxnLuSZ — Samantha Irvin (@SamanthaTheBomb) July 2, 2023

The way SKY won the match could have been the break-up of Damage CTRL — Bayley was handcuffed to Becky Lynch, so SKY could safely climb up the ladder and retrieve the briefcase. During the press conference, both SKY and Bayley made it known that everything was fine with them. SKY even called it "our briefcase" and the win was for the group.

Priest also had some issues with his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor during the live event. And like Damage CTRL, during the press conference, he also said that everything was fine between them. He called him and Balor "brothers." He basically said that he hadn't planned in costing Balor his match against World Champion Seth Rollins. Overall it seems that both of "Bayley's stables" are doing great — that is so far.