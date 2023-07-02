GUNTHER Asks A Returning Drew McIntyre When Will Their Next Match Be

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER successfully retained his title against Matt Riddle on Saturday at Money in the Bank. Right after the match, Drew McIntyre made his triumphant return after being gone since April. He attacked the champion with a Glasgow Kiss and a Claymore. He also made it known that he's back and he wants the title.

On Sunday afternoon, GUNTHER took to social media and simply asked McIntyre, "When?" McIntyre has yet to reply to his tweet.

The last time that the two were in the ring together was on April 2 at WrestleMania 39, when GUNTHER retained his title against not only McIntyre, but also Sheamus. GUNTHER has held the Intercontinental Championship since defeating Ricochet on the June 10, 2022, episode of "WWE SmackDown." McIntyre, on the other hand, held the WWE Intercontinental Championship during his initial run with the company. His first and only reign (so far) started on December 13, 2009, and ended on May 23, 2010.

WWE's next big premium live event is SummerSlam. SummerSlam is slated for August 5 at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. As of this writing, WWE has yet to announce any matches for the upcoming event.