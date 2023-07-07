WWE's Becky Lynch Reveals What Motivated Her To Pursue Professional Wrestling

WWE star Becky Lynch has discussed her foray into pro wrestling and the reason why she began training to become a wrestler.

Lynch, in a recent interview with "Cosmopolitan," opened up about her journey to becoming a pro wrestler, stating that she joined wrestling school to get fit and turn her life around.

"What got me into wrestling was, I failed PE at 15 years old and I was a bit of ... I was up to no good. I was drinking and smoking all the funny stuff and I figured I wanted to turn my life around but I didn't want to do it in a conventional way," said Lynch. "I didn't want to be Jane Fonda, I didn't want to do step aerobics, I didn't want to go to a gym like a regular person.

"So I found out they were opening a wrestling school. I said, 'Wow, wrestlers, they're all super fit. I love watching wrestling. That's not anything I could ever do ... I could never be a wrestler, I'm the kid that failed PE, but that would be a fun way to get fit. So let me go along and give it a try,' and I did."

"The Man" said that she was terrible in the beginning, but was determined to get better, which she eventually did. "I was awful. I was so bad, but I loved it, and for the first time in my life, I wanted to get better at something — and I did," revealed the former "Raw" Women's Champion.

Lynch was trained by fellow WWE star Finn Balor in the early 2000s and wrestled in the independent scene in Europe and North America before making the switch to WWE in 2013. She has played an instrumental part in the evolution of women's wrestling in WWE and has won numerous titles in the promotion.