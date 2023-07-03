Why Mark Henry Thinks Roman Reigns Should Be Able To Call The Shots In WWE

Roman Reigns suffered his first pinfall defeat since 2019 at the Money in the Bank premium live event on Saturday. The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was pinned by Jey Uso during the "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match at the O2 in London, England. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes "The Tribal Chief" has elevated everyone he's worked with and should hold some power behind the curtain.

"That dude has breathed life into that company," Henry said on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show. "He deserves more than money. He deserves power, and he deserves respect. He should be able to help call the shots. 'Hey, Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Paul "Triple H" Levesque], I think we should do this.' He deserves the right to say that. Not many do. Not many ever get there, but he does.

"And Dave [LaGreca], hot take: Roman Reigns in the next three years could be on the Mount Rushmore. He could push Ric Flair off. He could push The Undertaker off. He could push André [the Giant] off. He could push Hogan off. Do you hear what I'm saying? That's crazy and we're living it. And we should be all excited and happy that we got to live this life that we're living right now because, man, these guys come along once [every] 100 years, maybe. It's incredible. I'm loving it."

