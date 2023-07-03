Video: BTS Of WWE's Judgment Day Recreating The Beatles' Iconic Abbey Road Photo

The Judgment Day has been riding a wave of success lately, making them WWE's "fab four," and the quartet decided to pay homage to another famous foursome while they were in London for Money In The Bank.

WWE released a video of Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damien Priest re-creating the famous album cover of The Beatles' "Abbey Road." Finn Balor even went as far as leaving his shoes at his hotel to accurately portray the barefoot Paul McCartney from the original. He further claimed that he'd be walking shoeless all the way to the O2 arena for the premium live event.

"It was actually a really cool moment to be able to walk down Abbey Road with my Judgment Day crew, all four of us — me getting to be Ringo [Starr]," Dominik Mysterio said. The second-generation star wasn't introduced to the band until later in his life but has become a fan of Liverpool's finest, getting a kick out of recreating the iconic imagery.

While the photo opportunity went off rather well for The Judgment Day, Money In The Bank did not go so smoothly. Finn Balor was unable to dethrone WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Mysterio was unsuccessful in his match against "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. However, Damien Priest walked away with the men's Money In The Bank briefcase, earning a future title opportunity at a time of his choosing. Complicating matters, he even teased a possible cash-in during Balor's title match with Rollins, distracting his Judgment Day counterpart and ultimately contributing to his defeat.