Stardom Star Utami Hayashishita To Make GCW Debut

Less than five years into her career as a wrestler, 24-year-old Utami Hayashishita has established herself as one of the top stars in STARDOM, leading the stable Queen's Quest, winning the Goddess Of Stardom, Artist of Stardom, and World of Stardom Championships, in addition to her highly-regarded series of matches with rival Syuri. With all of her achievements, it's left Hayashishita with really only one thing left to do: wrestle in the United States. Soon, she will check that off her list. Today, GCW announced that Hayashishita would be making her U.S. debut for the promotion this Saturday in Hartford, Connecticut.

*BREAKING* Stardoms standout UTAMI HAYASHISHITA is coming to GCW and makes her debut this SATURDAY in Connecticut! 7/8 – Hartfordhttps://t.co/4YSnbwyFTq 7/9 – JCW Ridgefield Parkhttps://t.co/5jaa2kiPSg 7/14 – New York Cityhttps://t.co/8k61FMhKXs Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/qPLG1AQMAf — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 3, 2023

While the GCW events will be Hayashishita's first-ever matches in the United States, it will not be her first appearance outside of Japan. The joshi star wrestled three events in England back in 2019 for women's promotion Pro Wrestling EVE, competing with and against the likes of current WWE star Piper Niven and former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter.

Hayashishita's most high-profile match of late occurred on June 25, when she and Queen's Quest members AZM, Hina, Lady C, Miyu Amasaki, and Saya Kamitani battled Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora, Rina, Ruaka, Saki Kashima, and Starlight Kid of Oedo Tai in a 12-woman Loser Must Leave Unit steel cage match. Led by Utami, Queen's Quest emerged victorious, forcing Kashima out of Oedo Tai.