WWE SmackDown, AEW Rampage Ratings Both Up On Last Friday Of June

Going into AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door weekend, the Friday night Nielsen rating news for both AEW and WWE wasn't necessarily good, as both "WWE SmackDown" and "AEW Rampage" were down week over week, but the drops were mostly within Nielsen's ten-percent margin of error. This past Friday, the day before WWE Money in the Bank, with "SmackDown" prerecorded due to being held in London, England, how did they fare?

According to Wrestlenomics on both its Twitter and Patreon pages, "SmackDown" averaged 2,510,000 viewers overall across its two hours (up seven percent from the previous week), approximately 897,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (up 14 percent from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.69 rating in P18-49. Based on the fast affiliates ratings reported by Programming Insider on Saturday, "SmackDown" was far and away the top show in broadcast prime time for the night. In the key demo, "SmackDown" gained about 11 percent in the final numbers. In the same fast affiliates ratings, "SmackDown" averaged an eight percent share for P18-49 and a five percent share in overall viewers.

For a more extensive picture, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks how "SmackDown" did in various demographics in relation to the median of the prior four weeks' numbers. By that metric, the most significant movement was in men aged 35 to 49 (24 percent increase) and men aged 18 to 34 (22 percent decrease).