Big E Reflects On Winning WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase In 2021

Big E has been off WWE television for over a year now due to his nasty injury, but fans still haven't forgotten his big Money in the Bank moment, and subsequent cash-in, from 2021. On the "After the Bell" podcast, Big E reflected on that historic win and what it meant for his career.

"Man, it was massive. Really, really just one of the most special things that I've ever done in my career. Obviously, I really cut my teeth as a tag team wrestler, as a member of a faction for a long time, and I think when you're in a group so long [...] the three of us were so used to doing everything for the group, and it was always about that," he said. "So this was a departure from that. I was really happy with my career in many ways and all the things that we had done as a collective, but I also got to a point where I felt like I could give more and I wanted to do more, and it was time for a change."

The New Day star's transition back to singles wrestling from tag team action and push to the world title came after he won a different title in 2020, following which the fans demanded WWE give him opportunities at the top of the card.