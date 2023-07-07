Rebel Talks Knowing Christy Hemme Before Wrestling And Derailed WWE Diva Search Plans

Despite her recent success in AEW, Rebel has been a long-time journeywoman in the world of professional wrestling. Nearly 20 years ago, a career in modeling eventually sent Rebel to Los Angeles where she began modeling, dancing, and other jobs in the entertainment industry which led to her becoming fast friends with WWE 2004 Divas Search winner Christy Hemme.

"We were in a show group, a dancing, singing, fire-twirling show group together in LA and that's how I know her," Rebel explained to "Wilde On" host Taylor Wilde. "And I call her 'Sunny,' because she's always 'sunny side up' because of her personality and her cute little booty."

According to Rebel, things were almost very different for the AEW star, but fate intervened.

"I remember when we were both going to go do the [WWE] Divas Search together," Rebel continued, "And something happened where I had to go home because of a family emergency and she went and ended up winning the Divas Search which is amazing."

Rebel and Hemme would cross paths once again in 2013, when Hemme was the ring announcer for what was then known as TNA Wrestling. Hemme recommended Rebel to Impact management, which led to an on-and-off relationship with the promotion, last appearing in now-Impact wrestling in 2018.

According to Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim, Hemme returned to Impact Wrestling in a backstage role last year in an unspecified role that has her helping with branding as well as production of their weekly television show.