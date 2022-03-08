On Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim joined Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray to discuss her current role in Talent Relations.

During the discussion, the seven-time Knockouts Champion explained where she draws the line backstage with the wrestlers, after transitioning from wrestler to a management role.

“You have to be able to balance the personal with the business,” Gail Kim explained. “So, I want everyone, honestly, not just the women, I want the men, you know, the boys to feel comfortable to come talk to me about anything. You know whether it’s just advice in the wrestling business, or how to handle the business in some way. But you do really need to know how to draw that line, and you need to know, they need to know where you’re going to draw the line.

“I think – I don’t have a problem with being direct, and when they need to know something, or if I’m not really happy with something, that’s when you’ve got to get really direct, and you know, it’s the way you say it and the way you hold yourself. I think they know where I draw the line on friendship and being management.

Gail Kim also revealed that former WWE Diva Search winner Christy Hemme was now back with IMPACT Wrestling working behind the scenes.

“Now we have Christy Hemme back, I don’t know if people know that. She’s backstage now working on a lot of things, you know, helping with some branding stuff and production stuff, and it’s great to have the more women in the office the better – Madison Rayne, it’s becoming a little more of a mix as opposed to just a boys club, right.”

The 2007 Knockout of the Year also disclosed that she does miss competing inside the ring, but has not had a moment where she’s considered coming out of retirement. Gail revealed her health is the main reason why she will not lace up her boots again.

“Listen, I do miss it. Of course, I do,” Gail explained. “But my body is a constant reminder, and it’s not even just that, there’s just so many factors for me to come out of retirement and do that again. It’s like, OK, do I want my back to get worse? Do I want to take that chance of making it where I do need the back surgery? Where – you know, my memory has kind of gotten a little bit worse, throughout the whole fifteen years, twenty years and so I’m like do I want to make my memory worse too? Who knows what can happen, and I was very satisfied with my end match and the way that it happened. How many people can close that door and just be happy with that? That’s a very rare thing.”

Kim was asked about working with Tessa Blanchard in her last-ever match. Gail expressed a number of emotions about how Tessa’s career in IMPACT didn’t work out.

“More I would say, maybe not, well disappointment and a little bit of sadness,” Kim said. “I think that Tessa has, I mean – once in a generation talent, for sure. I mean, the minute I saw her come into our company wrestle and witnessed a couple of things, I was like OK, I’m coming out of retirement for her. Right away I knew.

“Listen, years have passed now. It was 2019 since we had that last match, and she should be accomplishing big things in this business, in my opinion. So I wish I could see that for her because I know that talent is rare, so you know, I’ve talked about this a bunch but these are ultimately my bottom line feelings.”

