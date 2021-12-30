During the latest episode of the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, The Nature Boy spoke about his daughter Charlotte and a potential dream match between her and Tessa Blanchard. In August, Blanchard teased joining NXT but so far, we have yet to see the first ever female to win the IMPACT World Championship in WWE. Flair mentioned how he’s never seen Tessa work before but knew her growing up because of her father.

“[Charlotte vs. Tessa is] one of those marquee matches,” Flair said. “I don’t know the reason.. I don’t know why she’s not [in WWE]. I’ve heard she’s really good and I think it can be great to see a Blanchard/Flair match if she’s as good as they say she is.”

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend Carmella this past October. Ric Flair spoke about the news that Carmella and Graves were getting engaged and gave a message to Graves about his future wife.

“Corey, you have so overachieved,” Flair said. “I hope he hears this, cut this piece out for me, Carmella is beautiful and Corey Graves, you have overachieved. Wooo.”

The Nature Boy also spoke about his legendary rivalry with Terry Funk. The 16-time World Champion spoke about the WWE Hall of Famers health, given the news that he was dealing with bad health in the summer.

“I hit Terry Funk harder than I ever hit anybody in my entire life when I was chopping him,” Flair said. “Terry and I have had some really good exchanges, different time in life. I talk to Terry now probably once a week, he’s finally back home, he’s been in bad health but he came out of it.

“He got out of the facility that he was in that was helping him get back on his feet, he’s like Harley Race, one of those guys who’s too tough to die. I’m thankful that I ever got the opportunity to wrestle him. I’ve got Terry Funk stories that I can’t even tell on the podcast, even though it’s uncensored, I can’t tell them.”

