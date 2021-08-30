Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard got wrestling Twitter buzzing Sunday by sharing a photo in which she could be seen holding a stack of Ted DiBiase $1 million bills.

The Million Dollar Man just exited NXT after a brief run with the Black & Gold brand.

Blanchard’s photo might very well be a hint that she’s bound for NXT.

Earlier this month, Fightful Select reported the NWA reached out to Blanchard this summer, to discuss the possibility of working together. The report noted that a deal could not be reached between the two sides after talks between them came to a halt.

Blanchard has been a free agent for more than 14 months, since finishing up with Impact Wrestling on June 25 last year. It was reported by Wrestling Inc. last December that Blanchard was still celebrating her marriage to Daga, and undecided on her future in the business. It was also reported earlier this year that both Tessa and Daga were in talks with AEW or headed to AEW, but nothing ever came of it.

You can see Blanchard’s photo below: