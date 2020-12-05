Tessa Blanchard wrapped up her tenure with Impact Wrestling on June 25 of this year. At the time of her release she was the current Impact World Champion and was subsequently stripped of the title. Eddie Edwards would go on to win the vacant title at Slammiversary 2020 in five-way match that also included Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Eric Young and Rich Swann.

Before her release, Blanchard had become the subject of scandal regarding old reports concerning how she treated other women backstage. Including an incident in Japan where she allegedly used a racial slur against La Rosa Negra. During her time as Impact Champion, which she won as the scandal was breaking, she was never allowed to participate in media scrums or calls to address the allegations.

Since her release, there has been speculative reporting that All Elite Wrestling has no interest in signing Tessa due to the allegations from earlier this year with some going so far as to say that the AEW women's roster did not want Tessa as part of the AEW locker room. Wrestling Inc. can confirm that this reporting is not true and there is interest from both WWE and AEW in signing the third generation wrestler.

From what we have heard, the reason Tessa has not signed with either company is because she is still celebrating her recent marriage to fellow wrestler DAGA. The two are currently in Mexico and are waiting out the pandemic before making any further moves. Once the pandemic winds down and Blanchard moves back to the U.S., she is expected to choose which promotion to sign with.

