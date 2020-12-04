Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard remains one of the biggest free agents in all of pro wrestling. Since her release from Impact Wrestling back in June, there have been rumblings of Blanchard possibly signing with WWE or AEW.

However, it seems like AEW has decided "to not pursue" Blanchard, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer noted that as things stand right now, AEW "is not going to be her destination" even though nobody "will deny her talent" and the value she would bring to the company. With AEW's women's division often criticized for lacking star power, many fans have been hoping for AEW to sign Blanchard, who would instantly be the biggest female star on the roster.

Although Meltzer did not mention any specific reason as to why AEW won't be pursuing Blanchard, the former Impact star was called out by several women's wrestlers in January for her backstage behavior over the years. Most notably, she was accused of using a racial slur while referring to La Rosa Negra in 2017 during a tour in Japan.

Blanchard's only match since the start of the pandemic was a loss to to Kylie Rae on Warrior Wrestling.

It was reported back in June that WWE and Blanchard were in contact following her release from Impact.

Stay tuned for the latest on Tessa Blanchard's future.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

