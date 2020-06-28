As noted, Tessa Blanchard has been stripped of the Impact World Championship and terminated from the company before her scheduled title defense on July 18.

Reports indicated that Tessa was supposed to send promos from her home in Mexico for a June episode of Impact, but she never sent them. There were even attempts made to bring her back so she could drop the Impact World Championship to another star, but neither side would come to terms on an agreement

Since the news broke last week, WWE has reportedly "sent feelers out" to contact Tessa about potentially working together, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. There is no word yet on AEW's level of interest in the matter, if any.

Blanchard has worked with WWE in the past as part of the NXT brand and as a competitor in the first Mae Young Classic Tournament. She spoke with Wrestling Inc. in June 2018 and claimed that the she and WWE "are both on very good terms. Contrary to what people think, we are on very good terms."

Nevertheless, earlier this year, Dave Meltzer claimed that WWE didn't sign Tessa to a developmental deal in the past because of "attitude issues". He also said that she was an easy pick up for Impact Wrestling because of the reputation she had built on the independent circuit.