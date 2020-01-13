Last night, Tessa Blanchard won the Impact World Title at the company's Hard To Kill PPV. This comes after several female wrestlers called Blanchard out for bullying and making racist remarks after the Impact star tweeted out, "Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen."

Many were questioning the booking, especially after the backlash over the weekend. Heavy Metal Wrestling removed her from their upcoming event due to the controversy.

According to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Impact knew what they were getting themselves into when they signed Blanchard. Due to her history, she was easy to pick up off the market, as everyone within the company knew about the stories regarding her. Meltzer went on to say that Impact EVPs Don Callis and Scott D'Amore were not going to be affected business-wise by her past.

Meltzer went on to say that WWE didn't sign her to a developmental deal in the past because of "attitude issues". Back in June 2018, Blanchard spoke to Wrestling Inc. about her last appearance with the company, The Mae Young Classic. Not getting signed by the company after the tournament, Tessa stated she still spoke with WWE after the tournament, but she also never gets her hopes up about these kinds of things.

"Honestly, I had spoken with [WWE]," Blanchard said. "I am still in touch with them. We are both on very good terms, contrary to what people think, we are on very good terms.

"I don't get my hopes up or anything, I am really enjoying what I am doing right now by having the matches, the inter-gender matches that I am having. I am getting to travel all over the world doing what I love and making a living out of it. That is a huge blessing to me. I am not necessarily in a rush to go anywhere. Whatever happens, happens. Everything happens for the right reasons and the right time, and the fact that it didn't happen to me at the Classic, God had a different plan for me."

During another interview with Busted Open Radio in June of 2018, Blanchard addressed reports that WWE didn't sign her due to her attitude.

"Honestly, I have zero negative feelings towards (not being signed by WWE). Everyone has their spot; whether you are happy with it or not somebody had to do it. I honestly was not upset at all," she said. "I saw on the dirt sheets that 'Tessa has a bad attitude.' I think that I am misunderstood because people perceive me to be a certain way because I am generational. They expect me to be entitled and expect me to have things early on. I think people misconstrued that honestly."