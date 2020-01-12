Tessa Blanchard won the Impact World Championship against Sami Callihan at tonight's Impact Hard to Kill. A brutal back and forth match saw Blanchard finish off Callihan with a buzzsaw DDT for the pinfall victory.

Blanchard made history by becoming the first women to hold this title. Callihan won it back in October.

