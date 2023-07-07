Kenny Omega On Excitement For Upcoming AEW: Fight Forever Announcements

"AEW: Fight Forever" was released on June 29 for all major video game consoles as well as PC/Steam, and reviews have been mixed. The underlying gameplay has been widely praised, but the rest of the game has been criticized for feeling underdeveloped.

The game is not intended to be the start of an annual series but is set to receive various improvements via updates over time. In an interview with "Uproxx," AEW EVP Kenny Omega, the wrestling company's main point person on the game, gave a taste of what some of those updates can be expected to look like.

"There's something in particular coming up that, it's sort of been leaked a little bit, so the Stadium Stampede mode I'm very excited for and I think people are going to have a lot of fun," he said. "It's something so incredibly unique and I think it's going to be great. The roster, we're going to add bodies to the roster as well. Custom parts for create a wrestler, all that stuff.

"I can't wait to share more announcements with people and to see more of the roster, more match types, and see the videos turn up online for how people are enjoying it," said Omega.

He also added that AEW's relationships with Japanese partner NJPW and American sister promotion ROH allow for "a lot more possibilities for what we can include and what we can design for the game."

In recent weeks, details and screenshots of the Stadium Stampede mode have leaked, revealing it to be an online multiplayer "battle royale" that can include up to 30 players at a time.