Video: AEW: Fight Forever Game's Main Roster Revealed

The long-anticipated release of the "AEW Fight Forever" video game is less than a week away. And with the game that close, AEW Games has finally revealed the full official roster for the game's launch.

In alphabetical order by first name, here are your initial playable wrestler options: Abadon, Adam Cole, Adam Page, Andrade el Idolo, Anna Jay, Aubrey Edwards, Brian Cage, Britt Baker, Brodie Lee, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Christian Cage, Chuck Taylor, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, Eddie Kingston, Hikaru Shida, Jade Cargill, Jeff Hardy, John Silver, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Kenny Omega, Kris Statlander, Lance Archer, Luchasaurus, Malakai Black, Matt Jackson, Miro, MJF, Nick Jackson, Nyla Rose, Orange Cassidy, Owen Hart, PAC, Paul Wight, Penta El Zero M, Powerhouse Hobbs, Rey Fenix, Ricky Starks, Riho, Ruby Soho, Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky, Sting, Tay Melo, Thunder Rosa, Trent Beretta, Wardlow, and Yuka Sakazaki.

The release date for the game came just five weeks out from its street date. Fan concerns over the long wait for the game had ramped up leading up to that point, as pre-orders for the game had first opened up last summer without no release date in sight. Confusion abounded when AEW CEO Tony Khan said at the post-Revolution press conference in March that the game was finished, only for the community manager for publisher THQ Nordic to dispute that characterization a month later. That the clock was ticking on the window where GCW could officially dispute the "AEW Fight Forever" trademark only added to the concern and confusion, but that date passed without GCW taking action.