Mark Henry Opens Up About Late WWE Star Darren 'Droz' Drozdov

Last week, former NFL player-turned-WWE wrestler Darren Drozdov passed away at the age of 54. Despite wrestling for less than two years before an in-ring accident paralyzed him and ended his career in October 1999, he was a memorable character for various reasons, most famously his ability to vomit on command, which was "showcased" in the 1999 documentary "Beyond the Mat."

On Monday, while co-hosting SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," Drozdov's former WWE colleague Mark Henry took a few minutes to eulogize him.

"I try my best to keep it positive, think about the positives and the funny things that happen," Henry began. "It was always hilarious to us [how Droz would throw up]; I have a weak stomach, too. When somebody starts talking about something gross, [I know I have] to just tune it out, and just walk away. Darren, man, that dude just could not tune it out. He could just throw up at the drop of a hat. I mean [the nickname] 'Puke' was the real deal. He did it in sports, he did it in wrestling, he did it in locker rooms, he did it at the bars, he did it at the gym. Anything that was repugnant would make Darren throw up, and he would amuse the hell out of us."

Henry also noted that Drozdov lived much longer than was expected after his accident, which he made the most of.

"He was 54, so he lived 20-plus years over the expectancy that they gave to him," he added. Droz would routinely appear at wrestling fan conventions for meet and greets while reporting back on who he caught up with there and would send old photos when he found them, as he did with some shots he took of Henry and Paul Wight wearing afro wigs that Henry tweeted on Friday.