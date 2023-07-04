AEW Battle Of The Belts VII Put On The Wrestling Calendar

The next edition of "AEW Battle of the Belts" is set to take place on July 15, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. The seventh one-hour "Battle of the Belts" special will reportedly air at 10 PM EST on TNT immediately after that night's episode of "AEW Collision" at the Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The "Battle of the Belts" episodes see three title clashes take place. In the past, belts such as the ROH World Championship, AEW Women's World Championship, and AEW International Championship have all been defended on the show.

The first-ever "Battle of the Belts" special took place on January 8, 2022. That night, Sammy Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes to become the interim AEW TNT Champion, Ricky Starks retained the FTW Championship against Matt Sydal, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. overcame Riho to extend her reign as AEW Women's World Champion.

The most recent edition of "Battle of the Belts" aired on April 7, with Orange Cassidy successfully keeping hold of the AEW International Championship against Dralístico, Jade Cargill extending her reign as AEW TBS Champion by defeating Billie Starkz, and Lucha Bros' Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix getting the better of Q.T. Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs to remain ROH World Tag Team Champions.