Bullet Club Captures Gold At NJPW STRONG Independence Day

NJPW STRONG Independence Day Night One can be chalked up as a huge success for Bullet Club. The "War Dogs" added more gold to its collection and four of the members now have the opportunity to make an impact in the company's tag team division moving forward.

Gabriel Kidd and Alex Coughlin defeated Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi to win the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships, marking their first time winning gold in the promotion. Elsewhere, Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney overcame TJP and Francesco Akira to walk away with the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles. Connors won the Lion's Gate Crown in 2020, but the victory marks his partner's first time winning gold in NJPW.

Naturally, the new champions were quick to brag about their victories following the event. Connors, in particular, was in a celebratory mood and he credited himself for reinvigorating the promotion. "Sold Out Korakuen. Revived NJPW STRONG. New Champs. Gonna Get F***ed Up Tonight," he wrote on Twitter.

Coughlin, meanwhile, tweeted a photo of himself flipping off the crowd while highlighting how far he's come since signing with NJPW STRONG. "5 years ago to the day I signed my first contract Now I have some gold."

Bullet Club will also have an opportunity to add more gold to the trophy cabinet on Night Two of NJPW STRONG Independence Day, as Coughlin and Kidd will face Goto and Yoshi-Hashi for the IWGP Tag Team Championships. The event will also see AEW's Jon Moxley potentially bleed all over NJPW Strong as he's set to collide with El Desperado in a Final Death match.