Wheeler Yuta 'Can Go Either Way' On Prospective AEW Roster Split

As AEW continues to expand both its roster and its television time, there has been plenty of chatter about a potential roster split between "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision." One AEW star in Wheeler Yuta recently weighed in on the conversation and provided his pros and cons.

"I understand the people that want a strictly defined split between the rosters," Yuta told SE Scoops. "I think that creates interesting sceneries. I also think part of what makes AEW and what it has been founded on is there haven't been boundaries. Not only do we not have boundaries in our own company but in others. People from Impact come over. People from the NWA have come over. People from New Japan obviously have come from the Forbidden Door."

Yuta added, "There has been so much inter-promotional play I almost think that if we make it super strict, that could take away from all the things we've done so far. I also think there are merits to having separate rosters because if they do come over, it makes it special. I can go either way honestly. I like the intermingling, but I can also understand why people want those separate rosters."

Rumors of a hard brand split circulated prior to CM Punk's return on the premiere on "Collision." There was a thought that keeping roster members who have heat with each other on separate shows would help alleviate backstage conflicts. While some roster members like Punk, Andrade, Miro, and Scorpio Sky will be regulars on "Collision" for now, that does not mean they can't or won't appear on "Dynamite" — as Punk already proved that to be possible.