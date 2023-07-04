Jeff Jarrett Claims AEW Programming Follows A Language Policy

AEW programming often features its fair share of salty language, but the company's talent does have to adhere to some rules. On the latest edition of the "My World" podcast, AEW star Jeff Jarrett revealed that the promotion follows a language policy that puts some restrictions on what the performers can say on the air.

The podcast saw Jarrett and Conrad Thompson discuss cuss words in wrestling promos. Jarrett said that context should always be considered when using this type of language on television, but he thinks that viewers have become desensitized to foul language in modern times and that nothing shocks them anymore. To make those words effective, the delivery is important, but AEW won't allow its stars to use certain words.

"We have a language policy at AEW... You have to with network shows," he said. However, the former WWE Superstar didn't reveal which words are allowed and which ones are prohibited by the network.

Warner Bros. Discovery officials have reportedly told AEW to tone down the language in the past. Since then, however, the performers have continued to use profanities on television, suggesting that the company is still afforded a lot of leeway. For example, the word "s**t" has become a staple of AEW television, while MJF and Jon Moxley have dropped f-bombs before. MJF even joked about "gargling p***" while impersonating Moxley on the October 26, 2022, episode of "AEW Dynamite."

AEW certainly pushes the envelope more than most wrestling promotions on mainstream networks. However, the rules pertaining to the aforementioned language policy remain unclear outside of the promotion.

