Alicia Fox Wasn't Initially Sold On The Four Horsewomen Of NXT
After a 17-year career with WWE, Alicia Fox continues to reflect on her time working throughout several "eras" in the women's division. During a recent interview with DS Shin of "Ring The Belle," Fox looked back at a fan-favorite moment that saw her defeat Bayley and Sasha Banks in a triple threat match on "WWE Raw" to become the Team "Raw" Survivor Series captain in 2017.
"I think in this moment in my career, I was aware that there might be a push coming," Fox said. "I guess in seeing that match, it's funny because Sasha and Bayley really respect their craft and they practice it, and I like to be able to work with those girls. That was the one thing by this time in my career, I had slowly become aware that every generation of women that comes in is different and they keep fluid."
Fox added, "So a lot of when the study of my craft started expanding, Beth [Phoenix] was there, Melina was there when I first got on the road, [Michelle] McCool, Layla, and we all had our developmental style."
Fox also noted the transition to the "super Divas" era where they would dress up more for gimmicky matches. While some fans look down on that time period, the former Divas Champion enjoyed it because of the skill-sharing that was happening before an evolution really kicked in.
Alicia Fox Questioned If NXT Women Could Put Butts In Seats
When asked if working with the likes of Banks and Bayley increased her own skillset, Fox discussed her perspective of working with the newer generation that came up through the WWE Performance Center.
"Yeah, because they came from wanting to be technician wrestlers, and this is where it gets funny where this was more reality TV," Fox said. "It's like, well, if they want to be technical wrestlers, that's fine, but can you put a**** in seats? Does anyone wanna come see you do a thousand drill rolls?"
After laughing, Fox continued, "Because at that same time, we shared a locker room with The Bella Twins, Maryse, all of us knew how to work from the girls before us — the Beths, the Mickies. So we were with these kiddies that were like, 'We're technical.' They're all, 'NXT, clunk.' Do y'all remember Derby Park, OVW? We set those rings up. That's what I'm saying, me, Maryse, Mickie [James], all those girls that opened the doors for Sasha, for Bayley. And no offense, but some of them [were] sassy."
