Alicia Fox Wasn't Initially Sold On The Four Horsewomen Of NXT

After a 17-year career with WWE, Alicia Fox continues to reflect on her time working throughout several "eras" in the women's division. During a recent interview with DS Shin of "Ring The Belle," Fox looked back at a fan-favorite moment that saw her defeat Bayley and Sasha Banks in a triple threat match on "WWE Raw" to become the Team "Raw" Survivor Series captain in 2017.

"I think in this moment in my career, I was aware that there might be a push coming," Fox said. "I guess in seeing that match, it's funny because Sasha and Bayley really respect their craft and they practice it, and I like to be able to work with those girls. That was the one thing by this time in my career, I had slowly become aware that every generation of women that comes in is different and they keep fluid."

Fox added, "So a lot of when the study of my craft started expanding, Beth [Phoenix] was there, Melina was there when I first got on the road, [Michelle] McCool, Layla, and we all had our developmental style."

Fox also noted the transition to the "super Divas" era where they would dress up more for gimmicky matches. While some fans look down on that time period, the former Divas Champion enjoyed it because of the skill-sharing that was happening before an evolution really kicked in.