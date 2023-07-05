AEW Unrestricted: Inside The Early Days Of AEW: Fight Forever's Development

AEW's first video game "Fight Forever" may have taken a little longer than expected to see a street date, but now that it's finally here, the story of the game's development is being told. And that development began almost immediately after the launch of AEW itself. On a recent episode of "AEW Uncensored," Nik Sobic — AEW's Senior Vice President of Business Development, Partnerships, and Video Games — shared that the game was approached in a similar fashion to how AEW was put together as well.

"I just think about like day one of AEW we went out and got the best talent in the world ... and we got the best talent in the world who was available to work on this video game," Sobic explained. "So we have the best video game publisher in the world: THQ Nordic. We have the best wrestling studio in the world: Yuke's. We have, in my opinion, one of the best creative minds in wrestling working on this game every day: Kenny Omega. And then the icing on the cake for me is we went out and found a guy named Hideyuki Iwashita AKA Geta, who was the creative director on 'No Mercy' 20 years ago..."

From the beginning, the project team was interested in fun and accuracy. Sobic credited the close attention to detail to Omega and his determination to fight on behalf of the roster. "He had every single roster member in this game's back, much to the dismay of the development team, because he was so nitpicky at every single detail," Sobic said. "And I think it's been worth it, because obviously people are starting to pick up on that."