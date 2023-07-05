Dutch Mantell Blasts WWE, Calling Promotion 'So Original'

Dominik Mysterio gained a new nickname on "WWE Raw" this past Monday night. The Judgment Day member — who was defeated by Cody Rhodes at the Money in the Bank premium live event on Saturday — was referred to as "Dirty Dom," with WWE's on-screen graphics calling him "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. Dutch Mantell, who has carried the "Dirty" nickname for many years, has reacted to the development on social media.

"WTF?? @WWE just blatantly ripped off my DIRTY name by now calling Dominick Misterio, Dirty Dominick? That doesn't even sound right," Mantell said on Twitter. "There's only one DIRTYMAN and it's Dirty Dutch Mantell. Thanks WWE for being so original. Bastages." He also added, "I am the Original Dirty Dutch."

Mantell — who most recently worked for WWE as Zeb Colter between 2013 and 2016 — added the "Dirty" nickname to his persona in the 1980s, back when he was an in-ring performer. Mantell continues to use the "Dirty" name to this day for wrestling-related appearances.

Aside from Mysterio and Mantell, other pro wrestlers have used the "Dirty" nickname, including the late Dick Murdoch and Dick Slater. Chris Hussey, who performed as Fandango in WWE until 2021, currently uses the name Dirty Dango on the independent scene.