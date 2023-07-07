Kalisto Reveals Vince McMahon's Reaction To Ladder Match Spot At WWE TLC 2015

There is inherent danger built into the nature of a Ladder Match, and over the years, we have seen more than our fair share of risky moments play out in them that excited us in the process. But everyone has limits to how far they think "too far" is — and that includes Vince McMahon.

During the 2015 Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view, a move in the Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder Match proved to cross that line for McMahon — a Kalisto-delivered Salida Del Sol to Jey Uso off a ladder onto another ladder waiting for them a significant distance below. During a recent K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Kalisto recalled his thoughts in the moment, in addition to McMahon's comment to him backstage after the match.

"It was 20 feet up high. I took a small glimpse, looked down, and like 'Woah, this is pretty high up," Kalisto described while laughing. "It was crazy. Even Vince pulled me aside and was like 'Hey, you're f***ing crazy man.' And I went 'Oh, okay. Hey, that's what I do, man. Let me know!'

Unfortunately for Kalisto, his sacrifice wasn't enough during the match, as The New Day emerged victorious, retaining their titles against Kalisto and his partner Sin Cara (the Lucha Dragons) and the Usos. However, the maneuver did at least earn him a Slammy that year for "OMG! Shocking Moment of the Year," so he still earned something for his troubles.

