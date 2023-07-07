Magnum TA Questions Whether Fans Are Emotionally Connecting To Today's Wrestlers

There's no denying that today's professional wrestling is drastically different than the product of yesteryear, and Terry "Magnum TA" Allen believes he knows what one of the main differences is. Filling in for Jake "The Snake" Roberts on "The Snake Pit," Allen shared his opinion on today's wrestling product.

"The psychologies today, though they could be effective and they could still be entertaining — it's like the big, big companies don't even want it really to be heels and babyfaces anymore," Allen said. "They just want it to be a bunch of characters, and you might just happen to ... like this character not because they're doing the right thing or anything necessarily. You just like their personality. And it's very tough to identify with storylines as a result of that." Just a couple of months ago, Magnum appeared on "Busted Open Radio," stating that he thinks stars today could be bigger than ever – as long as they present themselves the right way.

As an example of the different viewpoints, Allen compared today's generation of action movies to his generation's. Allen said today's audiences are used to violent anti-heroes like John Wick while his generation had straight-laced heroes played by the likes of John Wayne and Clint Eastwood.

"They've got Bryan Danielson [at AEW]," Allen continued. "He's probably one of the best wrestlers on the planet today. And Chris Jericho can still go. But they've also got a slew of other people that I don't know that people can get that emotional tie to, where they really get excited. ... It's hard. I still watch all the product, because I'm a fan. I've been watching wrestling since I was six years old. That's how I started thinking, through the wheels in my mind, about maybe one day doing that."