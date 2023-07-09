Rob Van Dam Contemplates Professional Wrestling Retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has been performing in the ring since 1990. With rumors that WCW icon and current All Elite Wrestling star Sting could be finishing up his in-ring career soon, Van Dam has spoken about the possibility of hanging up his wrestling boots.

"I used to think I was gonna retire a few years ago," Van Dam said on the "1 Of A Kind" podcast. "I didn't put a whole lot of thought into it. I just kind of figured I was semi-retired, and I'll probably just not pick up bookings anymore, eventually, or whatever. But now I don't think I ever will. I mean, why bother? I'll just probably do like Dory Funk Jr. and just not ever not retire."

"As much as I pride myself on being genuine and honest, and I like to set an example by the way I live," Vam Dam added. "I wouldn't wanna retire and then come back two years later and wrestle again like everybody does. But I don't know that I would miss it and that's why I thought that it would be easy to do before. Because people always ask, 'Do you miss it?' I'm like, 'No. I'm still doing it.'

"Maybe if I didn't do it and I knew I wasn't gonna do it again, maybe then I would have a different — for sure, I would have a different perspective, whatever it is, then. But instead, it's the opposite. I have one match coming up for sure. I might have three before then that are on me. Maybe developmental table, let's say. We'll see what happens there. But that's my thoughts on retiring anyway."

RVD's most recent match, according to Cagematch, took place on April 29 against Channing Decker at International Wrestling Cartel's Superstar Showdown IV event.

