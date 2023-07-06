Kota Ibushi Rumored To Be Elite's Mystery Partner At AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts

The Blood and Guts match is set to return on the "AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts" special on July 19 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Elite and an unannounced wrestler will collide with the Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita, and a yet-to-be-revealed performer in that bout.

Longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has discussed who might be linking up with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and "Hangman" Adam Page in the absence of recent associate Eddie Kingston, who will be away for New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax.

"The Elite team has one more member to pick," Meltzer said on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show. "It's interesting because Kenny Omega did a promo tonight, off the air, so it was only for the people in Edmonton. It wasn't even taped for 'Rampage.' It's after 'Rampage' is over actually.

"And he does this promo and he all but says — well, he tells the story that we all expected, but this is not on TV. That how when he went away that week and he wasn't there, he did not go to Canada, but he was out of the country. He didn't say where he was going.

"He went back to see an old friend and kind of talked about that. And the whole place is chanting [for] Kota Ibushi, and he certainly didn't deny it, so it looks like Kota Ibushi's gonna be [on] that show in Boston."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.