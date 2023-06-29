AEW Confirms Date And Location Of 2023 Blood & Guts Match

Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley challenged The Elite to a Blood & Guts match on this week's "AEW Dynamite" to end their ongoing rivalry.

On "Dynamite," The Young Bucks and Adam Page faced off against The Dark Order in a six-man tag team match and came away victorious. Following the match, Blackpool Combat Club, led by Jon Moxley, came out to the ring and ambushed The Elite. Moxley, along with Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Konosuke Takeshita ambushed The Elite, while Eddie Kingston, who tried to help the trio, was also brutally attacked by BCC.

After the attack, Moxley seemingly hinted at ending the feud between The Elite and BCC by proposing a Blood & Guts match between the two factions, to take place on July 19 at Boston's TD Garden.

"This has been a real blast, but I got to tell you, it's about time it came to an end. It's about time we finish this," said Moxley. "We have all pushed each other to our limits, and now we push beyond our limits. July 19, Boston, TD Garden, and just like someone once said, Blood & Guts."

This will be the second year running that the Blackpool Combat Club will be involved in a Blood & Guts match as they had teamed with Kingston and Santana Ortiz to defeat The Jericho Appreciation Society last year. Kingston may not be a part of the match as he will face off against EVIL in the G1 Climax tournament.