Impact Wrestling Announces Digital Media Title Match For Slammiversary

On Thursday, Impact Wrestling officially announced via Twitter that Joe Hendry will defend his Impact Digital Media Championship against Kenny King on July 15 during the Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show. This comes after their encounter on the June 29 episode of Impact where Hendry debuted a new music video that made fun of King's time as a Chippendales dancer.

King has been trying to win a championship since returning to Impact in early 2022. He primarily competed in the X-Division last year while a member of Honor No More. Since the faction split in October, King has competed as a singles wrestler and has also formed an alliance with Sheldon Jean, who will be at ringside at Slammiversary. King has scored wins over the likes of Frankie Kazarian and Yuya Uemura this year, but he's also come up short in high-profile bouts against Mike Bailey and Nick Aldis.

On the other hand, Hendry has proven to be a dominant Digital Media Champion since beating Brian Myers for the gold last October. He's managed to keep his reign intact with defenses against Moose, Matt Cardona, Dirty Dango, and Eddie Edwards when he's not producing his latest single or waving his hands along with the Impact faithful.

Slammiversary now has eight matches confirmed. In addition to the Digital Media title bout, all other championships will be on the line — Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley for the World title, Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts title, Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin for the X-Division title. The tag divisions will see ABC defend in a four-way, while Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly will challenge The Coven. The card also includes a five-way Ultimate X bout, plus Scott D'Amore and PCO vs. Steve Maclin and Bully Ray.