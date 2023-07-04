Knockouts World Tag Team Titles On The Line At Impact Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary is set for a week from this Saturday, and now, a fifth title match was added to the show. As announced by Impact, Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Coven, Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King, will defend their titles against the new team of Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich. The match was set up by recent enemies Slamovich and Kelly saving each other from The Coven's attacks, having developed a mutual respect after their brutal feud-ending dog collar match at Against All Odds.

A former Knockouts Champion and Knockouts Tag Team Champion (one reign each with Sarah Stock and Ayako Hamada), Wilde returned to Impact in 2021 after a decade-long retirement from pro wrestling. She received an increased push in late 2022, tweaking her gimmick to that of a "spooky" witch for lack of a better term, and adopted KiLynn King as her tag team partner. They won the titles on the March 16 episode of "Impact," defeating then-champions The Death Dollz (Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie).

The other matches advertised for Slammiversary are as follows: Chris Sabin defending the X Division Championship against Lio Rush, "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels in an Ultimate X match to determine the number one contender to the winner of Sabin-Rush, ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) defending the men's tag titles in a four-way match against Moose and Brian Myers, Rich Swann and Sami Callihan, and Subculture (Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster), PCO and Scott D'Amore vs. Bully Rey and Steve Maclin, Deonna Purrazzo defending the Knockouts World Championship against Trinity, and Alex Shelley defending the Impact World Championship against Nick Aldis.