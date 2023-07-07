Finn Balor Was Disappointed When Edge Retired, Talks Working With Him In WWE

Finn Balor recently opened up on his experience working with Edge leading to WrestleMania earlier this year. Speaking with Corey Graves on the "After the Bell" podcast, he first described his personal disappointment towards the Rated-R Superstar's 2011 retirement.

"When he retired, I was personally disappointed. For the fact that I thought I had missed out on the opportunity to possibly someday share the ring with him. I always admired how he transitioned out of pro wrestling so gracefully, and I thought, 'If someday I'm going to retire from this business I want to do it the same way Edge has done it,'" Balor said.

Balor and Edge began their feud when the latter led the Judgment Day faction, and the former described the feeling of having the dream feud realized.

"For him to have the opportunity to come back, that spark that had been extinguished was reignited with the thought that, 'Oh, maybe this match will happen and maybe there is a possibility that will get to share the ring with him'," Balor continued, "Fast forward three years and all of a sudden I'm in almost an eight-month program with someone who I have looked up to for many, many years, inside and outside of the ring."

During their WrestleMania contest, Balor was busted open and required 14 staples to close his head wound. Despite this, he maintains a high level of respect for Edge and the "profound effect" he has had on his career.

"Despite the rivalry, or the disagreements of the 14 staples, there is still a mutual respect – certainly from my end, I hope from Edge's end. He started something in the Judgment Day that has certainly had a profound effect on my career, on Damien's [Priest] career, on Rhea's [Ripley] career, and on Dominik's [Mysterio] career. So, if not just for starting the Judgment Day, there is a lot to be grateful to Edge for."