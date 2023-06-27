WWE Files Trademark On Judgment Day Stable's Name

WWE filed for a new trademark on the term "Judgment Day" related to goods and services on June 22. The trademark appears to be for potential merchandising purposes as the description lists numerous items. The categories range from packaging, stickers, greeting cards, pictures, calendars, posters, trading cards, various books, and various paper products.

It remains to be seen what exactly WWE intends to do with The Judgment Day regarding merchandising, however they do remain in a prominent position on WWE television after the faction got off to a rocky start over a year ago.

Edge initially formed The Judgment Day with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in the spring of 2022, but he was soon replaced by Finn Balor as the leader. In September, Dominik Mysterio joined the faction and the group has remained at four members ever since with high-profile feuds against Edge, Rey Mysterio, The LWO, and Bad Bunny.

Ripley is currently the only champion of the group as the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, the three men will have their opportunity to shine at WWE Money in the Bank this Saturday in London. Mysterio is set to take on Cody Rhodes, while Priest will take part in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Balor will have a shot at reclaiming a top prize when he challenges Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Fightful Select reported on Monday that WWE is thrilled with the group's current iteration. Balor has been praised for his versatility in fulfilling whatever role WWE needs him in, while Ripley has also received compliments for her work as an in-ring competitor and manager.