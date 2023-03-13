Edge Explains Why He Didn't Work As The Leader Of WWE's Judgment Day

On the second night of WrestleMania 38, Damian Priest helped Edge defeat AJ Styles. From there, The Judgment Day stable was born, with Rhea Ripley joining the ominous faction a few weeks later. The WWE Hall of Famer has now reflected on being the group's initial leader.

"With Edge at the helm, it's swimming upstream because we're trying to get an audience to turn on a character, but they know the backstory to this character, they know the real-life story behind this character, they know Adam's story," Edge said on the "After the Bell with Corey Graves" podcast. "It just wasn't gonna work. It might have eventually with more time, but it would have taken a lot more work."

Edge's time with The Judgment Day only lasted a few months. The group turned on him moments after he introduced Finn Bálor to the faction on the June 6, 2022, episode of "WWE Raw." At the time, it was alleged that the "Rated R Superstar" wanted to exit the storyline because the company wanted to take the stable in a supernatural direction. That rumored idea never materialized, and Dominik Mysterio later joined the gang. Edge eventually returned to feud with his former associates. He and his real-life wife Beth Phoenix recently defeated Ripley and Bálor at Elimination Chamber. Bálor went on to challenge Edge to a match at WrestleMania 39.

