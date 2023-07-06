WWE NXT's July 4 Episode Drops To Lowest Audience Of USA Network Run

When it comes to the Nielsen ratings, there's generally little to extrapolate from long-term when it comes to holiday episodes, particularly on holidays like Independence Day where the holiday includes competition like the traditional fireworks shows. With that in mind, how did the July 4 episode of "WWE NXT" do in the ratings?

According to Wrestlenomics on both its Twitter and Patreon pages, "NXT" averaged 508,000 viewers overall across the show's two hours (down 18 percent from last week), approximately 166,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (down 25 percent from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.13 rating in P18-49. Tuesday's episode averaged the lowest total viewership in the nearly four-year history of "NXT" on USA Network, though the key demo number did not come close to sinking to similar record lows.

For a more extensive picture, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks how "NXT" did in various demographics in relation to the median of the prior four weeks' numbers. By that metric, every demographic being tracked was down by double-digit percentage points. The biggest drop came in women aged 18 to 34 with a 50 percent drop from the median. That was followed by adults aged 18 to 34 at 34 percent, men aged 18 to 34 at 31 percent, men aged 18 to 49 at 26 percent, adults aged 18 to 49 at 25 percent, and women aged 18 to 49 at 24 percent.

With the end of ShowbuzzDaily, no comparative ranking data for cable and broadcast originals is available as of this writing. SpoilerTV.com is picking up the slack in that area, albeit on a delay, posting the rankings about two days later than ShowbuzzDaily would.